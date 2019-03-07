This precious loved one went home to be with the lord on February 23, 2019. Her life was spent making other people’s lives wonderful! She was born on April 18, 1924 in Short Track, New York to Victor H. Bennett and Ruth F. (Schuknecht) Bennett. She had two sisters, Marcella (Bennett) Weaver and Barbara (Bennett) Copeland; and two brothers, who preceded her; Bobby, as an infant, and Arthur.

She graduated high school in Fillmore, New York at the age of 16, and began Registered Nurses Training at 18, compliments of Dr. Al Lyman and his wife. Winona had worked for them through her high school years and worked in his office between high school and nurses training.

She met Ray Eugene Lilly when he was a patient at the hospital. They corresponded while he was away in the Army Air Corp in WWII, and they married after his return on November 12, 1945 in Hume, New York. In October 1946, they had a son, Eugene V. Lilly and two years later, in November 1948, a daughter, Rayona Ann (Lilly) Russell. Ray and Winnie had a farm in Fillmore, New York. They also enjoyed square dancing, fishing trips, shuffle boarding and lots of special family times. Winnie also loved to paint. They retired to Florida in 1977, still spending a lot of time in upstate New York. Unfortunately, Ray passed away unexpectedly in 1981.

In 1984, Winnie met and married George Fredrick Langley. They married on May 5 and enjoyed 24 years of ball room dancing and bowling to their hearts content. Their blended families enjoyed many wonderful family get-togethers. Winne loved her step children, Carol and Tom Kuske, Frederick and Carole Langley, Sandy and Ron Vollbrecht, Larry and Jeanette Langley, and George and Frances Langley. When George and Winnie moved to Deltona, Florida, they gained another “child” of the heart, Franklin. What would they have done without Franklin?

To her great sadness, George passed away on September 11, 2008. She was also preceded in death by step children Carol Kuske and George Langley; grandson Barry Kuske and son in law, John Russell.

She had 11 grandchildren, as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Each was special and dear to her heart. Her final years were spent with Eugene’s family in the Yreka area of Northern California. Her final resting place will be in the Short Track Cemetery in upstate New York. The internment will be later this fall. Donations may be made to your local Hospice Organization in lieu of flowers, please.