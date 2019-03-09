Four young women competed in the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Court Competition, and a panel of five judges scored the applications and conducted the interviews.

Kylie Winkle was selected as the newest Miss Butte Valley and Leea Brown was crowned Miss Tulelake at the conclusion of a competition on Feb. 10.

The panel of judges “were very impressed with the quality and depth of the applicants,” according to a press release from the Fair.

Kylie and Leea will represent the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair, and their respective communities, at numerous events throughout the year and at the 2019 Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair. Both girls will be eligible to receive a scholarship upon their high school graduation to help further their continued education.

Miss Butte Valley

Kylie Winkle is a 16 year-old Junior at Butte Valley High School. She is the daughter of Allison and Kory Winkle of Dorris, California. She has three brothers, Tyler and Ezekiel, and Abel. She enjoys playing sports, participating in 4-H & FFA activities, drawing, animals and spending time with friends and family.

Kylie plays volleyball, basketball and runs track. She is the president of the Dorris 4-H Club and secretary of the Butte Valley FFA Chapter. She is a member of the Leo Lions Club, a youth leader in her church and works with a local program that helps feed the homeless and low-income families in the area.

Kylie’s teachers describe her is a very good student who shows great dedication to hard work in school, sports and 4-H and FFA.

As Miss Butte Valley, Kylie is looking forward to being a great role model for the younger children in the area and promoting the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.

After high school, Kylie plans on attending Oregon Institute of Technology. Kylie would like to major in Education, as she would like to become a high school English teacher.

Miss Tulelake

Leea Brown is a 16 year-old Junior at Tulelake High School. Leea is the daughter of Tim and Tricia Brown. She has one brother, Koen. She enjoys playing sports, participating in FFA activities and taking care of her breeding sheep herd.

Leea plays volleyball and softball and is very involved in the Tulelake FFA Chapter. She is a member of many community service clubs including Rural Klamath Connects, the Tulelake Revitalization Committee and serves as the Rotary Interact Club President. She has been a very active member of the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Jr. Fairboard for the past five years and looks forward to serving again this year.

Leea’s teachers describe her as a responsible, dedicated and hard-working person who is always willing to help her fellow students.

Leea is looking forward to building more relationships with the students in Butte Valley and being an advocate for the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.

After graduating from Tulelake High School, Leea plans on running for a position on the California FFA State officer team and then attending either Cal Poly or UC Davis to study to become a Registered Nurse. She would also like to play college softball.

Upcoming events

Kylie and Leea will represent their Fair at various festivals and fairs this spring and summer. They will also assist with the upcoming Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Friends “Casino Night” event on Saturday, March 2. The highlight of the girls’ reign will be the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair as they each attend to their royal duties throughout the duration of the fair from September 5–8, 2019.

Visit the Fair’s website at www.tbvfair.com to stay informed on all the great new entertainment coming to the 2019 Fair.