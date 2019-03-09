Directed by Neil Carpentier-Alting, the performance will be a unique presentation of the classic play exploring the boundaries of morality and duty for young people in every generation.

College of the Siskiyous’ Theatre Department will present Sophocles’ play, “Antigone” in April.

Is our fate predestined and if we knew our fate in advance, would we/could we change it? Antigone, the ancient great ‘resistance’ drama, continues to be relevant even in our modern times, according to a COS press release. It challenges us to question the position of the individual within the society, the fairness of society’s laws and what happens when the individual rises up against those laws that they deem unjust. This classic tragedy also highlights the empowerment of women, loyalty and love.

Directed by Neil Carpentier-Alting, the performance will be a unique presentation of the classic play exploring the boundaries of morality and duty for young people in every generation.

After both her brothers die on opposing sides of a civil war, Antigone, daughter of the doomed King Oedipus, resists the orders of the State’s ruler, Creon, and buries her “traitor” brother Polyneices. Her act of rebellion prompts a dramatic sequence of events encompassing hers and Creon's opposing stances.

Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings, April 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoons, April 7 and 14 at 3 p.m. at the Weed Campus Kenneth W. Ford Theater. Tickets are available for purchase from the Weed Campus Bookstore (530) 938-5236 or the Yreka Campus Business Office - (530) 841-5550.