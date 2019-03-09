As sure as the spring winds and that pesky time change, March is sure to bring a veritable bouquet of events to the Historic USO Building. Meetings and music and movies… Take a look, good neighbors!

Get Wild! The Historical Society will host “Landscapes and Wildflowers of the Upper Mojave Desert,” a month-long (April 1 through April 30) photographic event showcasing the works of local artists. Beginners and experienced photographers are welcome. This is NOT a contest, so all participants will receive credit for their efforts. Photos to be submitted to the Historic USO Building no later than March 29, must be landscape, wildflowers, flora, or cacti of the local area, and must be mounted on card stock or backing for display. No frames or glass will be allowed, and entries must not exceed 11x 17 inches. Three photos per guest artist will be accepted. Printed forms will be available in the HSUMD Gift Shop for contact information and photo identity. Hurry! The 29th will be here before you know it.

The music marches on. Everyone’s favorite indoor “Block Party,” Open Mic Night, showcases the valley’s most exciting musical talent. Rock on every non-flex Friday (that’s March 15 and 29) at the Historic USO Building. Still the best entertainment value in town…Just $2 gets you in, whether you are performing (no karaoke, please) or just enjoying the sizzling sounds, and kids are free, when accompanied by a paid adult. Doors open up at 6:30 p.m. to serve up the tastiest treats in town at our thrifty Snack Bar. (Wine and beer is available with proper IDs.) The music blasts off at 7 p.m. sharp. Party Hardy!

“Edgy” meeting, indeed. This month’s meeting of the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert will feature a special showing of the Maturango Museum’s popular DVD, “Somewhere on the Edge of Nowhere,” on Tuesday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building. Hosted by videographer Mark Pahuta and local author and historian, Liz Babcock, this fascinating 65-minute video entertainingly depicts a representative 17 members of our community telling the story of our valley’s history as they saw it happen. The video begins the viewer’s trip through local history with the first Shoshonean people, progressing through the aqueduct-building, homesteading and mining eras. Also featured in this video are glimpses of life in the Indian Wells Valley of today. Pahuta and Babcock will answer questions from the audience, and the various works of both hosts will be on sale at the Gift Shop before and after the presentation. For more information, call 760-3875-8456.

Speaking of the Gift Shop, Manager Joe DePina is working hard to update and renovate! Books by local and other authors will became the main feature of the “new” store, along with all the other gift items you have come to expect: hats and t-shirts, handmade jewelry, toys, and the fabulous See’s Candy Collection, sold year-round. Come visit Joe and see how he’s doing, Tuesdays through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The “Reel” thing. Last year’s Classic Movie Night series, “Reel People” was so well-received, we have decided to continue a good thing with a series called — are you ready? — “Reel People, Part 2,” which premiers on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. on the Historic USO Building’s big screen. Six acclaimed “biopics,” as they are commonly called, will screen on flex Wednesdays through June (just in time for our Seventh Annual Summer of Movie Magic!). Superstars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gary Oldman, Helen Mirren, Kevin Costner, Christopher Walken, and Octavia Spencer will entertain you in “reel” fashion, and our famous Snack Bar will tantalize your taste buds with “reel(y)” terrific snacks, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is still only a $2 donation that will make us feel “reel” grateful. (Enough of that, already!) For film titles, call 760-275-8456, or stop by for a “reel” new film schedule. Oops! Couldn’t help it!

Attention Vets: come chow down with us … every third Thursday of every month (March 21, this month) from 8 to 10 a.m. A delicious home-cooked breakfast is our way of saying “Thanks” to our loyal veterans and their spouses. Please join us and visit with old friends…and make new ones!

Let this “SEEP” in … The Sand Canyon Environmental Education Program (SEEP) is a community volunteer program serving fourth- and fifth-grade students in the Indian Wells Valley. Entering its 20th year with involvement from the Sierra Sands Unified School District, the Bureau of Land Management, government agencies, the Indian Valley Water District, and community volunteers and organizations (such as the HSUMD), SEEP provides environmental education in school classrooms and in Sand Canyon. This spring, there will be six field trips in Sand Canyon with 10 schools represented, where students will spend the day keeping field journals as they rotate through six interpretive stations. This month, those field trips will be conducted on Friday, March 22, and Friday, March 29. The HSUMD is currently seeking two or three volunteers per field trip to go to Sand Canyon and help with the Interpretive History Station. For additional information, please contact Coordinator Craig Porter at 760-446-3400 or cporter148@mchsi.com. Your help is needed!

March in step with us, good neighbors, for informative and entertaining attractions … all month long!