The scholastic chess season officially ended with chess pieces being bagged and boards stashed away until the next season begins on Labor Day in September. The Feb. 18 tournament was highlighted by the crystal trophies awarded to the grade level champions for the season. The top schools were awarded trophies, and scholarships were awarded to the top high school section players.

The top grade level champions were as follows:

Kindergarten: Jackson MacGregor (Las Flores) & Ryker Patterson (Faller) - tie

First Grade: Fernando Ochoco (Faller)

Second Grade: Logan Merriman (Las Flores)

Third Grade: Matthew Hillewaert (Richmond)

Fourth Grade: Ryan Carter (Richmond)

Fifth Grade: Blake Roulund (Las Flores)

Sixth Grade: Maria Ochoco (St. Ann)

Seventh Grade: Amanda Huynh (Murray)

Eighth Grade: Owen Wong (Murray)

Ninth Grade: Caden Beames (Burroughs) & Kevin Jiang (Burroughs) - tie

10th Grade: Geoffrey Brown (Home)

11th Grade: Halle Wong (Burroughs)

12th Grade: Daniel Bridges (Burroughs) & Logan Van Nevel (Burroughs) - tie

Halle Wong earned a $100 scholarship for being the top 9-12 section player.

Geoffrey Brown earned a $50 scholarship for being second overall in the 9-12 section.

Elementary school trophies were awarded to Faller, Richmond, Las Flores, and Gateway for being the top four elementary schools.

Murray Middle School and Burroughs High School were awarded trophies for being the top schools in their sections.

Chief tournament director Dwight Morgan noted that over 160 kids participated in one or more of the six tournaments this season. The program averaged 74 students per tournament. The tournaments were free, and everyone received an award thanks to the generous support of local school PTO’s and businesses as well as donations from individuals.

Although the regular season is over, Morgan indicated that he is working on organizing some United States Chess Federation rated tournaments for students and adults in the coming months. In addition students can learn how to play chess and improve their chess skills in the chess camps being offered through the Kerr McGee Community Center in July. For more information readers can contact Mr. Morgan at dmorgan178@yahoo.com.