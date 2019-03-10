Highs will be in the 70s by the weekend

March came in like the proverbial lion, but it's turning into a lamb, for a few days at least.

Rain, wind, thunder, lightning and unseasonably cool temperatures are going to give way to some springlike weather with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures through next weekend.

In fact, by Sunday Taft is expected to see afternoon highs in the mid 70s, a far cry from highs in the 50s for the past several weeks.

There's going to be a brief cool down and a slight chance of showers at midweek, but a warming trend will kick in starting Thursday.

For Tuesday, there's a 20 percent chance of showers with an overnight in the low 40s and a high of 59 Wednesday, but by Thursday the afternoon high will climb to 66, then to 68 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and a balmy 75 on Sunday

But there may be more rain coming.

According to the National Weather Service, long-range forecasts are hinting at a return to wet weather by the middle of next week.