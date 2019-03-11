All it took was a little vegetable oil

Saturday morning, firefighters at Kern County Fire Department firefighters at Station 26 in Lost Hills rescued a dog stuck in a fence with a little common sense and some vegetable oil.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 7 a.m. from a neighbor stating a dog had gotten its head stuck in a fence next door. Firefighters were able to use vegetable oil to free the dog and not cut the fence. The dog was reunited with its family and celebrated with a warm bath.