Several thefts reported in western Kern County

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit are seeking the public's help finding the suspects to several recent thefts in the oilfields of Western Kern County.

Here is the latest roundup:

•Between Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 7 a.m. unknown suspects burglarized an oilfield lease storage building on Reserve Road and stole an orange Rigid electrical pipe threader and miscellaneous oilfield tools valued at $5,000. If anyone has any information, contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006 or StacyC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-0032858.

•Sometime between Feb. 20 at noon hours, and March 1 at 11:30 a.m., someone stole three unknown brand batteries from oilfield equipment located on an oil lease near Derby Acres. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-00033601.

•Between Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 6 a.m., unknown suspects stole 3 spools of 500 feet of copper wire from an oilfield in the 15000 block of Lost Hills Road after cutting the fence. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-00027193.





