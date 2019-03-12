The Burroughs High School swim team competed in the Patriot Invite on Saturday. The girls swim team finished in first place, tied with Citrus Valley with 481 points. The boys team finished in second place with 344 points.

The Burros headed into the invite after having three days off due to the pumps at the China Lake Aquatics Center having broken down just a few days prior. Not only that, but the team was on the road at 3:45 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. meet.

“The girls were great, and the boys showed some of that depth that we have been talking about. We had a really good meet,” said head coach Brian Williams, “we had three days out of the water. But we took a negative and made it into a positive.”

Lady Burros

Grace Williams, Jenny Richards, Mackenzie Small and Alyssa Pepper finished first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.12, an automatic CIF qualifying time.

“By the girls winning this relay, they got the tone going, they got the ball rolling right away for us,” Brian Williams said.

Grace Williams, Rachel Thomas, Olivia Harvey and Pepper finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.55, an automatic CIF qualifying time.

Small, Thomas, Harvey and Jenna Cope finished in first place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:04.33, nearly beating out Citrus Valley (4:04.43). The girls improved their time by an impressive 10 seconds, an automatic CIF qualifying time.

Small also finished in third place in the 200 freestyle, finishing with a time of 2:18.89, a CIF consideration time, improving her time by three seconds.

Grace Williams finished first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.59, an automatic CIF qualifying time, 13 seconds before another swimmer. Jenny Richards finished in second place with a time of 2:26.17, two seconds shy of an automatic CIF qualifying time.

Thomas finished the 50 freestyle in third place with a time of 26.95, 0.45 seconds shy of an automatic CIF qualifying time. Pepper finished in fourth with a time of 27.63.

Grace Williams also placed first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.09, an automatic CIF qualifying time.

Rebecca Moulton finished in first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.48. The automatic CIF qualifying time for the 100 backstroke is 1:06.00.

“Rebecca was close to the automatic qualifying time. She will hit it this year,” Brian Williams said.

Richards finished the 100 breaststroke in first place with a time of 1:12.11, an automatic CIF qualifying time, improving her time by two seconds.

“I keep saying it but the girls’ team has a lot of depth and is a real powerhouse,” Brian Williams said.

Burros

Adrian Riendeau, Benjamin Toler, Marcus Pepper and Gio Tayona finished first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.83, an automatic CIF qualifying time.

Toler, Marcus Pepper, Riendeau and Tayona also finished first in the 200 freestyle medley with a time of 1:33.43, an automatic CIF qualifying time.

ZJ Hoffmann, Andrew Moorehead, Trevor Frisbee and John Rosal finished in third place in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:50.29, improving their time by 20 seconds.

“All of the boys swam their best times in the 400 relay. They did really well,” Brian Williams said.

Tayona came in second place in the 200 freestyle, finishing at 1:56.29, improving his time by seven seconds, a consideration CIF time. Tayona also finished in first in the 50 free with a time of 23.55, also a CIF consideration time.

Marcus Pepper finished in first place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.22, an automatic CIF qualifying time, 14 seconds before another swimmer. Moorehead finished the race in second place with a time of 2:21.93, improving his time by four seconds.

“Pepper and Moorehead finishing in first and second gives us points, and it really helps. They all add up,” Brian Williams said.

Moorehead also finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:55.22.

Riendeau finished first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.02, a CIF consideration time. He also finished the 100 backstroke in first place with a time of 57.58, with Marcus Pepper close behind in second place with a time of 59.19, both automatic CIF qualifying times.

Toler finished in first place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.10.

“The boys work really hard. I keep telling them that even finishing in the top 16 gets us points. Every finish counts, and that is how you win meets,” Brian Williams said.

The Burroughs High School swim team heads to Apple Valley on Wednesday at 3 p.m. for its first league meet.