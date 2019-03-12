Internships last 8 weeks: interns spend 2 weeks in the Bakersfield office and 6 weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices

Friday (March 15) is the deadline to submit applications to serve as summer interns withCongressman Kevin McCarthy.

Summer Internship applicants should be enrolled in college, at least in their first year of post-secondary studies, with a minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average and possess good writing and computer skills. Preference will be given to residents of California’s 23rd Congressional District (which includes portions of Kern, Tulare, and Los Angeles counties); however, all applications will be considered. Summer interns are responsible for their expenses, including transportation and lodging costs, and may be eligible to receive a $1,500 stipend, before taxes, if the intern is a resident of the district and works in both the Bakersfield and Washington offices. The Summer Internship program generally spans 8 weeks: interns spend 2 weeks in the Bakersfield office and 6 weeks in the Washington, D.C. offices.

For more information, you may visit http://kevinmccarthy.house.gov/services/internships or call the Bakersfield office at (661) 327-3611 or the Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-2915.

Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to:

Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov.

Applications must be emailed no later than Friday, March 15, 2019, and applicants are advised to submit their application as early as possible.







