Officers make warrant arrest, investigate theft, hit-and-run

1:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Domino's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:53 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

53:18 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:06 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Jackson St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:53 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Officer initiated activity at Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:01 Unlicensed Driver

Occurred at Fourth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:46 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Ford City Park on Cedar St. . . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:46 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at F St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:38 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:08 Theft under $50

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

3:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Olive Av/Oak St, South Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

3:50 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at N. Tenth St/Center St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:07 Suspicious Person 6

Occurred at West Kern Water District on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

6:24 Civil Matter

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

10:09 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:10 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Hillard St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:45 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.