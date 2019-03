Domestic violence, vandalism

12:39 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

1:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:22 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:48 Suspicious Person

Occurred at S. Seventh St/Hope St. Disposition: Completed.

7:33 Disturbing the Peace 1903110005

Occurred on Ash St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:37 Medical Aid 1903110006

Occurred at Westside Urgent Care on E. North St. Disposition: Assisted.

1:41 Animal Control 1903110007

Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N/ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:03 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Busy Bee Income Tax, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:22 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Dulceria Don Mari, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:53 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Micma Properties, Llc, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:56 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:09 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:55 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:42 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:57 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:43 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:57 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:57 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:41 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at A St Park, A St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:21 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on San Emidio St. . .