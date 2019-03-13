Beginning April 3, The Daily Independent will lower its frequency from five days a week to three, publishing only on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Additional content will be available online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at ridgecrestca.com.

“Contrary to most newspapers that has made frequency reductions, this move is not financial in nature,” said DI managing editor Christopher Livingston. “This move is necessary to ensure that we boost our coverage of our local community. This is something that everyone at the DI is excited for, and we can’t wait to share with you the change this will be for the newspaper.”

John Watkins, Daily Independent publisher, said that the change is a trendsetter for local publications, especially for GateHouse Media, the DI’s parent company.

“We started the ball rolling to get GateHouse thinking about how to make our community paper better,” he said. “I think three-day is the perfect news package for this Indian Wells Valley.”

There are plenty of benefits for the editorial staff in regards to this change, such as more time given to gather news and produce local content. Additionally, the size of the newspaper will increase to as much as 24 pages for its enhanced weekend section.

“One thing about our editorial team is that we enjoy sharing stories of the goings-on in and around town,” Livingston said.

Watkins praised his staff in regards to the move, noting that, “it’s just a win-win situation.”

“This has been an 18-month effort on the part of myself and the DI staff to go to three-day,” Watkins said. “We put a lot of thought into it. We need to give the community a better paper — they deserve better than the six-to-eight-page paper.

“The newsroom is already doing a great job. It (the frequency change) allows the newsroom to dig deeper into better, more in-depth articles. What Christopher has done with the internships coming aboard is all going to help us out.

“We are beefing up the editorial. Jack Barnwell is coming back; we’re looking forward to his return. I think the Indian Wells Valley is going to be pleasantly surprised.”

Watkins is also publisher of the Midway Driller in Taft, which is also going to lower its frequency to one day a week from two. The change for the DI draws parallels.

“It’s the same decision I made in Taft,” Watkins said. “I didn’t want to put a six-page paper there, the people deserve better than that in Taft.”

The change also brings “Enjoy!”, the Daily Independent’s new entertainment guide that debuts on Saturday. This guide will be a fixture in the paper’s enhanced weekend edition.

Subscription rates will not be affected by the change; however, newsstand prices will go up by 50 cents.

For the advertising department, the change reflects a push toward higher visibility for the Daily Independent’s partners, ultimately using all of the newspaper’s platforms – print and online – to give them the best bang for their buck.

“The revised look will give the readers a much better product and the advertisers a much better exposure, especially with enhanced circulation of our weekend edition,” said assistant advertising director Rodney Preul.

Bob Aslanian, DI advertising representative, said, “We’ve had positive feedback from our advertisers. Knowing the concentration of our ads in the paper, they’ll find higher visibility of their ads.”

Added Watkins: “Our advertisers have already moved to the Wednesday-Friday-Saturday schedule, and people are getting better exposure already. We’re having contests coming up with March Madness and our online. It allows us to branch out into the digital world as well as our print world.”