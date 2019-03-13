Murray Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for the month of February. They are as follows:

Grade 6: Enmanuel Allen-Chona, Ryan Anthony, Adelynne Bachman, Ariana Castaneda, Kjeaton Eggleston, Kaydence Hand-Powell, Natalie Manjarrez, Korri Morris, Liliana Pacheco, Maiseo Quinata, Monica Rodriguez Sanchez, Ostara Turnage, Nicole Weiler

Grade 7: Digby Anderson, Samuel Andrus, Kaylie Beech, Angel Espindola Walters, Rosa Guerrero, Eldon Mason, Brittney Nava, McKayla Press, Pauline Seulet, David Willicana

Grade 8: Ashley Benson, Cecilia Campbell, Nathaniel Farrell, Ariana Heard, Natalie Hoffman, Shelby Keehan, Lenae Lugo, Kai Quinata, Gavin Roberts, Eban Valerio-Tuaone