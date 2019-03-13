Armando Portillo will start at East Los Angeles Area office

Armando Guadalupe Portillo of Taft, Calif., has successfully completed the cadet-training course at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy. Following a course of instruction that lasted more than six months, he is assigned to duty at the CHP’s East Los Angeles Area office.

Officer Portillo graduated from Taft Union High School in Taft in 2008. He studied criminal justice at Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, Calif. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Clean Harbors in Buttonwillow, Calif.

Cadet training for Officer Portillo started with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity, and included mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The course covered vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, and capture-and-arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Officer Portillo also received training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.

The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.