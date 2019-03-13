Suspects assaulted woman, tried to steal her backpack, KCSO says

Two Taft woman have been arrested after they assaulted another woman and tried to steal her backpack, the Kern County sheriff's office reported.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, deputies from the Taft Substation were sent to the 500 block of South 10th Street in Taft for a report of a robbery. When deputies arrived, they learned an adult female had been walking in the area and was confronted by two other adult females who demanded her belongings.

The victim told deputies ran to a nearby business and the suspects followed her inside. While inside the business one suspect pushed and punched the victim in an attempt to steal the victim’s backpack. The victim maintained possession of the backpack and the suspects fled.

Through investigation the suspects were identified as 22-year-old Tuttianna Tauta and 20-year-old Stormy Taylor. Both suspects, residents of Taft, were subsequently located and arrested. They were booked into the Taft City Jail on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040. Refer to case Case # 2019-00039420.

