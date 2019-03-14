Counts include felony resisting, injuring a police dog, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon

The fugitive arrested last month after a late night search involving police, Sheriff's deputies, a helicopter and K9 unit was ordered to stand trial on all charges at preliminary hearings this week, including felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor charge of harming a police dog during his arrest last month.

Eduardo Alcantar-Lopez had been sought by police since June 2018 when he failed to appear at a court hearing for charges related to a home invasion, kidnapping and carjacking case.

He was finally caught early on Feb. 10 after fleeing on foot from police and hiding in the West Kern Water District yard.

Police were searching for him after receiving information about his possible location late on Feb. 9.

After conducting surveillance in the area Alcantar-Lopez was believed to be, police said, a vehicle was seen leaving the area at about 11:00pm. Officers followed the vehicle to the Fastrip located at 903 Kern Street in Taft. Believing Alcantar-Lopez was hiding in the vehicle, Officers and Deputies attempted to call him out of the vehicle at gunpoint. After a period of approximately 10 minutes, Alcantar-Lopez exited the rear seat of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Officers and Deputies pursued Alcantar-Lopez for about 2 blocks, when he climbed over a fence leading into the fenced storage yard

Alcantar-Lopez was found hiding in a trailer and, police said, fought with police sheriff's deputies and a K9 for several minutes before being subdued.

He suffered dog bites to his leg and was treated at Kern Medical before being booked into Kern County Jail. he felony assault on and officer and harming a police dog were added.

In addition to the new charges, was ordered to stand trial on counts of robbery, burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and making threats with the intent to terrorize.

Those charges stem from a May 2018 case where Alcantar-Lopez and another man, Jose DeJesus Mota, 21, are accused of breaking into a home on the 200 block of San Emidio where they assaulted a man, then forced him to drive at knife point to the nearby Chase Bank and told him to take money from his bank account. The victim told bank employees what was happening and they called police.

Mota was arrested nearby, but Alcantar-Lopez eluded arrest until the next day.

He was subsequently released on bail, but failed to show up at a court appearance.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is being held on $245,000 bail.





