It's not known yet if Taft store will be affected

A year ago, Taft's Kmart closed.

Now, another discount store may be shutting its doors.

Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, announced last week that it plans to close 390 Family Dollar stores nationwide in 2019 and rebrand more than 100 others as Dollar Trees.

Dollar Tree has not announced which stores will be closed.

Taft has both a Dollar Tree, located on Gardner Field Road near the old Kmart, and a Family Dollar, which opened in 2013 at 1045 Kern Street.

Dollar Tree purchased the Family Dollar chain in 2015.

Family Dollar has 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

It is the second largest retailer of its type in the United States, according to Wikipedia.

The uncertainty over the future of the Family Dollar comes as construction is getting closer for a Dollar General Store a few blocks to the south at Tenth and Supply Row.

Surface soil with minor contamination issues was removed last week and City Manager Craig Jones said work on the new store should start in the next week or two.