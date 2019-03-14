The Work Ready program will return to Indian Wells Valley teens and young adults looking to enter the workforce.

The five-week training program will be held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SpringHill Suites, beginning March 30 and continuing through May 5 (Easter Sunday excluded).

“In collaboration with Leadership Ridgecrest, motivated leaders from the community are looking to invest into 30 high-school juniors and seniors who are interested in becoming young professionals,” said Michelle Lemke, one of last year’s graduates of LR who helped develop the program.

She said that the concept involves six fun and activity-filled workshops to help young employees develop communication, enthusiasm and attitude, teamwork, networking, problem solving, critical thinking and professionalism.

Lemke noted that those in the target age group, 16-21 years, will also get an opportunity to make new friends, meet community leaders and have a step ahead in their next job interviews.

“As a graduate of the Work Ready program you will receive a certificate that will identify you to local employers as a top-notch candidate,” said Lemke.

To register, or obtain more information, call 760-793-4284. Applicants can drop applications off at The Daily Independent office at 224 E. Ridgecrest Blvd.