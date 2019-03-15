Longtime Yreka resident Dorothy Louise Jenott passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Siskiyou Springs Senior Living in Yreka. She was born on June 27, 1926 in Fort Jones to Bernard and Mary (Pansy) Davidson. Dorothy will be remembered by many as she worked at the Siskiyou County Library for many years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert “Bob” Jenott; her brother, Bernard; and her sisters, Mary and Grace. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Kim Ellison; her grandson, Christopher Ellison; her granddaughter, Kathleen Jones; and her great grandchildren.

No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Dorothy Jenott to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, CA 96097.

Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.