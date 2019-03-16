I miss the good old days.

I remember a time when in Washington, D.C., members of Congress – Republicans, Democrats, liberal and conservative – put their political views and leanings aside and actually got things done.

Today, the major parties are becoming more and more divided.

Has anyone noticed what is happening in the Democratic Party? The far-left members – so-called progressives are trying to make the party more socialist leaning.

It seems they are trying to do to the Democratic Party what the Tea Party did to the Republican Party. Apparently, the Democrats are becoming as divided as the Republicans.

Some Democrats are pushing for Medicare-for-all as a way to control health care costs.

Remember the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare? It was supposed to do the same thing.

I remember then-President Barack Obama saying that if we like our present plans we can keep them.

Now it seems those proposing Medicare-for-all are saying even if we like our present plans they’re going to take them away from us. Where would such a proposal leave those folks who receive coverage through their employers?

I have suggested that there should be a provision that would allow small businesses to band together to provide coverage for their employees at the group rates larger corporations enjoy.

There has been a lot of talk about the high cost of medications. I wonder if it occurred to anyone to factor in the cost of lawyers to the cost of medications.

Think about it. I have seen new medications developed to treat various medical conditions advertised on television. The ads also talked about the risks involved with these meds.

The next thing you know there are lawyer commercials saying if you or a loved one has taken this medication and experienced any of the negative effects, you may be entitled to compensation. Who do you think pays for these lawyers?

Has anyone seen President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020? He proposes to boost defense spending, which would be a good thing for the Naval Air Weapons Station and for Ridgecrest.

Trump also proposes to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he promised he would not cut those things.

Let’s see what the budget looks like when Congress gets done with it. This should be interesting.

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.