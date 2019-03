Officers arrest 3 for DUI



10:00 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Jug & Rose, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:01 False Alarms

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Jug & Rose, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:35 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

12:12 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Cadet Rd/Hwy 33. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:34 Trespassing

Occurred at Taft Fox Theatre on Center St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:01 Assist other Departments

Occurred on C St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:02 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

1:18 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:38 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Dollar Tree on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:55 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:41 DUI - Non Injury Accident

Occurred on Hillard St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:15 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:31 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Oak St/S. Tenth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:37 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Completed.

10:41 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lee St. Disposition: Completed.

10:46 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on McKinley St. Disposition: Completed.

11:16 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at North St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:23 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:27 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:01 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lexington Av. Disposition: Completed.

1:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written)

2:20 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Lucard St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:29 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Parkview Cr/Keene Ln, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:52 False Alarms

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

4:11 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.