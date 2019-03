Indecent exposure, noise disturbance

4:06 False Alarms

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: False Alarm.

4:10 Found Property Report 1

Occurred at Domino's Pizza on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

5:01 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Devon's Body Shop on Main St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:19 Indecent exposure

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:39 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Speed Stop, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

7:55 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Second St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:08 Traffic Stop 1903170019

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:22 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:56 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:35 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Lucard St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unable to Locate.

02:34 Suspicious Person

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Completed.

3:10 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.