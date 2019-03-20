This afternoon, Wednesday, March 20, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services will be performing a countywide test of the CodeRED Emergency Notification system, starting at 1 p.m.

This afternoon, Wednesday, March 20, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services will be performing a countywide test of the CodeRED Emergency Notification system, starting at 1 p.m. OES is encouraging all residents to sign up for CodeRED as soon as possible to ensure that they are included in the test.

This is only a test of the system. There is no need to be concerned.

Jasen Vela, Siskiyou County’s Deputy Director of the Office of Emergency Services, cautioned that such systems are only as good as the telephone database supporting them. “If you phone number is not in the database, you will not be called.”

The CodeRED system offers fast calling rates, improved message deliveries, and provides any individual or business the ability to add their own number(s) directly into the database. No one should assume their information will be in the data base.

To add your information to the database, visit the office of Emergency Services page on the county’s Website, or call Jasen Vela at (530) 841-2155 Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)