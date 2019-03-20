Thank you Jodi Wilson for the fantastic surprise 80th birthday party.

I know you had a lot of help from others, many contributed money, food, time and effort to make this evening happen. My family came from far and near to help me celebrate the night away. We all got into the groove by dancing to the songs the DJ played from the past.

I am so fortunate to have such a variety of friends and co-workers past and present. I shall cherish this evening for a long time. I must say you all really pulled the surprise off. My heartfelt thanks goes out to one and all.

A very grateful lady!

Judy Carlock-Powell

Yreka