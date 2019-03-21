The Lady Lions won the CIF State Nor-Cal Regional Division VI Championship at home 72-51 versus Forest Lake Christian on March 5 in front of a standing room onl

It was a day of celebration in the Scott Valley on Wednesday, March 13, as a parade was held in honor of the Etna Lady Lions basketball team.

The Lady Lions won the CIF State Nor-Cal Regional Division VI Championship at home 72-51 versus Forest Lake Christian on March 5 in front of a standing room only crowd.

Team members and fellow students started the parade at Etna High School and went through downtown, including making a stop to visit a group of excited youngsters at Etna Elementary School.

The Lady Lions also visited Fort Jones Elementary, with students from Scott Valley Junior High joining them there to take part in the festivities.

“Our community never lets us down when it comes to showing up to support,” said Lady Lion Jessica Dean. “They have made this title win truly special for us, and we can't thank them enough.”

“It was great to see the community come out and support the girls,” said Etna High girls varsity basketball head coach Alyssa Scala. “They loved every minute of it.”

Etna High Athletic Director Tracy Dickinson said the parade was a perfect way for those from the Scott Valley to come together and express their appreciation for the “historic run,” by the Lady Lions basketball team. Dickinson said that this is the first time a team from Etna High has won a CIF State Regional title.

“It’s a way to celebrate all their hard work,” she said.

As the parade passed Etna Elementary, a group of kids lined up at the fence next to the playground and began chanting “Let’s go Lions!” From the beds of pickup trucks, the players tossed candy to the kids, with many of the children holding up signs congratulating the team on the title win.

After getting a warm reception from folks in downtown Etna, players went into Etna Elementary and were greeted in the hallways by kids and teachers with plenty of high fives.

The Lady Lions also received cards and signs made for them by the kids at both Etna and Fort Jones Elementary schools.

“We were excited to visit the elementary school students,” Dean said. “Walking through the halls to see all of the little Lions greeting us with signs and cheering was truly heartwarming.”

Etna ended the season 25-6 overall and won the Shasta Cascade League title, as well as taking second in the Northern Section D-VI championships. EHS was the No. 2 seed in the NorCal D-VI playoffs.

Scala said that what the Lady Lions accomplished this year was a great way for the kids to see “that hard work pays off.”

She added that she hopes it inspires the children to want to take part in sports in high school, and perhaps have some of the eighth grade junior high students who cheered for them on Wednesday be part of the team next year as freshman.