Vibe Solar offers a greener alternative for providing energy.

The California-based, veteran-owned solar installation company describes itself as dedicated to conserving the environment and making the world a better place. The company is locally owned and operated out of Lancaster.

“Considering the energy predicament faced by the nation today, it only makes sense to take the first step and be the change that we wish to see in the world,” the company states.

Vibe Solar gets a significant chunk of business from the Ridgecrest area, including contacts made at the Desert Empire Fair and local home shows – such as the one coming up this weekend.

The company will be on hand at the Home and Leisure show this weekend to answer questions about solar installation. It will be manning a station at the event, and dispensing both information and swag such as wrist bands and tote bags.

“It’s like a one-stop shop for going solar,” said sales manager Alan Truex.

“We are full service installation company,” Truex explained. “We do all the permits, all the building design in-house.”

Truex said that cost for solar installation varies “because everyone lives differently.” However, a very rough estimate of cost savings is something like 30 to 40 percent off the solar customer’s electric bill.

Truex said Vibe Solar will be offering same-day appointments this weekend, as well as specials such as $500 rebates plus an additional $500 off for veterans.

He said the rebates can be applied to the loan or the customer can get a check. In addition, Vibe Solar is offering another special: “We are also going to cover the first six months of loan payments for anybody,” according to Truex. “We have been doing that since Jan. 1.”

Vibe Solar is in synch with the State of California in providing green alternatives.

“California wants to become the green state, so to eliminate fossil fuels,” Truex said. He added that Vibe Solar keeps track of new and upcoming legislation and offers customers a way to comply with new rules and regulations while saving money.

The company provides residential and commercial service.

“We are available for all projects,” Truex said.

Vibe Solar has been serving clients in this industry for over 20 years. “We are full-service solar installation company, meaning you will only deal with Vibe Solar installers and not a third party installation team,” the company states. “Whether you are tired of paying high electricity bills or just want to contribute to the environment, let Vibe Solar’s extensive experience guide you toward a locally installed and high-quality solar energy solution. We are fully licensed, insured and bonded, and rated No. 1 in terms of customer service.”