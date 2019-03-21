In attempt to fill their St. Paddy’s pub passport from some of the eight locations around town, many people came from out of the area to partake in a fun-filled night of music, dancing, prizes, Irish hors d’oeuvres and unusual Irish drinks.

People walked through the streets of McCloud on Saturday night wearing all shades of green, including flashing green bowties, bright green necklaces and earrings, green hats and even leprechaun costumes during the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl. It was a marvelous green evening of Irish merriment.

Participants started at different ends of the town, hitting the eateries, taverns, hubs and bars.

The Axe & Rose Public House hosted the Yreka band Corner Boys playing Irish music and the drink special was green shamrock shots.

The McCloud Hotel had the violin-guitar duo Carolyn Carl from McCloud and Liz Churchill from Mount Shasta playing Celtic music in the lobby.

A group from Los Gatos, all dressed in green with the last names of Murphy and Mahon said they planned coming to this pub crawl for months.

The American Legion Cheula Post 92 served corned beef and cabbage at festively decorated tables. One of the cooks, Nina Grant, said they served twice as many people this year than last year.

The Meat Market’s special was a ribeye Guinness sirloin with Irish Car Bombs – chocolate caramel salted martinis –Irish coffee and Guinness. Playing 70s and 80s music in the background was the Mount Shasta band Distance to the Sun. Amber Joiner, dressed in a green hat and boa sat at the bar with her husband and a little leprechaun holding a copper mug of Irish Mule. She said they came over from Aden just for this event and planned to visit all eight pubs.

Clearwater Kitchen had a quieter pace with people playing table games, talking and visiting as music played quietly in the background. Their specials were Guinness pork sliders, shepherd’s pie potato skins and their own ‘totchos’ with hot mulled wine.

Siskiyou Brew Works had a corn beef pizza special sold by the slice and many home-brewed beers with their Logger Slobber being the special of the evening. In a family atmosphere, people played checkers, watched sports and visited.

Mt. Shasta View Lodge was three-deep by the bar. Jimmy Limo played music from the 50s and 60s while people did green Jello shots and drank Jameson Whisky out of miniature green buckets.

The Squaw Valley Riding Club, also known as the Horseman’s, served Black and Tans, along with finger foods. Club president Peter Tolosano said there were more people from out of town for this event than ever before.