In a unanimous move, the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to send a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to consider Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Edwards Air Force Base and Kern County in general for key roles in the development of his Space Force, including possibly the placement of an installation.

In doing so, the supervisors join a growing chorus of voices, including Congressman Kevin McCarthy, urging Trump to consider locating part or all of the Space Force facility in the Kern County area.

In a nutshell, the letter signed by all five supervisors expresses support for the establishment of Trump’s Space Force while lobbying the president to consider using Kern County locations in establishing the new installation, arguing that because of existing military infrastructure and protected airspace, Kern County is uniquely positioned to offer the resources for a future Space Force installation.

The letter, which is dated March 19, was originally intended for signature by Chairman David Couch but the entire board decided to sign. The letter in its original form with one signature line is available for perusal at the Kern County website at https://www.kerncounty.com/clerk/minutes/bosagenda/2397229/2397250/2397257/2397312/2397347/Establishment%20of%20U.S.%20Space%20Force2397347.pdf

The letter to Trump touts Kern County’s “long-standing tradition of military innovation and aerospace breakthroughs” and notes that it is home to Edwards Air Force Base and NAWS China Lake, both of which are located in the R-2508 Complex restricted military airspace. It notes that Edwards Air Force base has been serving the country since 1933 and NAWS China Lake since 1943.

It further notes that NAWS is the Navy’s largest single landholding, with 85 percent of the Navy’s land for Research, Development, Acquisition, Test, and Evaluation (RDAT&E) and 38 percent of the Navy’s landholdings worldwide. The letter also references Edwards’ crucial role in aerospace history, noting that “[n]early every U.S. Military aircraft since the 1950s has been at least partially tested at Edwards where numerous aviation records have been set and broken.”

The letter continues with a respectful recommendation to Trump to “keep Kern County in mind as a home for this vital and innovative new agency.” It concludes with a thank you to Trump for leadership and “commitment to securing our preeminence in this new frontier, and for your consideration of allowing Kern County to help turn your vision into a reality.”

One member of the public spoke. Mary Ellen Barro described herself as a former aerospace employee and highly recommended the move as providing employment opportunities for Kern County residents among other benefits.

First District Supervisor Mick Gleason said he is “totally supportive” of Trump’s Space Force. He added that bringing the Space Force to Kern County could benefit the country as a whole as well as obviously benefiting Kern County itself.

“The fact that we have two of the best military bases on the face of God’s green earth here in Kern County and getting that in the forefront of our thinking can only advantage us,” Gleason said.

Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner agreed, noting “I have very little to add to” Gleason’s comments.

Both supervisors emphasized the importance of making Kern County residents aware of the distinguished aerospace history of the area. Scrivner noted that there are likely kids in Kern County who don’t realize they can “drive an hour east and they can build a spaceship,” an apparent reference to the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Gleason: ‘We think President Trump’s best bet would be to come here’

Gleason spoke to the Daily Independent on Wednesday, endorsing the supervisors’ decision.

He described Kern County as the place where the country can find “everything you need to conduct business in a Space Force. We think President Trump’s best bet would be to come here.”

Gleason said that in his opinion Kern County would be happy to help the effort in any way it can.

“I am sure there are going to be all sorts of people competing for this work,” Gleason said. “Research and development, weaponization, testing facilities, the ability to achieve orbit as demonstrated at the Mojave Air and Space Port . . . we would certainly advocate for components of the Space Force to come here.”

He added that the supervisors are offering Trump the opportunity “to look at here for the whole spectrum, whatever he thinks would be best served we would be wiling able and ready to work with him to satisfy his needs.”

Witt: ‘Our tech-driven society relies on free access to space’

National Space Council Users Advisory Group member and retired Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Stu Witt said that since he read an early draft of the presidential directive that established the Space Force, he has been saying that “very wise” economic development corporations are planning on how to attract a significant stake in the future of the Space Force.

Since reading the establishment directive, he said, he noted that economic development corporations around the nation “are putting money behind great new ideas on how to attract a significant piece of the Space Force.” Witt added that this process is no different from how areas have always worked to attract other military commands and entities.

As such, Witt weighed in with agreement with the supervisors’ letter. “I agree with the Board of Supervisors,” he said. “If you don’t put your placeholder in and continue that conversation in an aggressive campaign, you are not going to get anything from this. . . . That’s going to be a regional campaign to take a long-term stake in the new Space Force.”

Witt also spoke about the Space Force in general, which he said he applauds President Trump for establishing.

“This is a new combatant command, with all of the rights and responsibilities of, let’s say, the Marine Corps or the Air Force,” Witt said.

He compared the Space Force to other branches of the military.

“Just as the Navy is chartered with protecting our free use and enjoyment of the high seas, and that of our allies . . . the Space Force will be doing the same thing in space.”

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of this mission.

“Every single banking transaction goes through space,” he said as an example of the ubiquity of space technology as controlling everyday life. He urged everyone to think about that.

“Our tech-driven society relies on free access to space. If that were denied, I cannot come to grips with how catastrophic that would be to our western society,” he said.