Two arrests were made during a sweep and cleanup of the South Yreka Junction on Monday morning, March 11, the Yreka Police Department reported.

The operation was conducted in conjunction with the new property owners of the South Yreka Junction property, who asked YPD to help rid the area of active homeless camps, according to YPD’s Facebook page.

The project manager, Ramon Russell, requested YPD’s presence as he has had run-ins with homeless in the area in the days leading up to the project and was concerned for the safety of his crew. Ramon Russell had already told homeless in the area that today would be when the operation was going to occur.

The YPD responded with all on duty personnel, three patrol officers, one sergeant, Animal Control and Lieutenant Chris Betts. No active camps were found but there were several old camp sites with a very large amount of trash left behind. One couple was contacted in a van in the area and given time to remove their vehicle or it would be towed due to being expired over six months.

The male was arrested on an outstanding warrant and found in possession of methamphetamine. The female was cited for no proof of rabies vaccination on her dog. They were identified respectively as Billy Jo Hensher, 30 years old, and Mahailah Gulbranson, 23 years old, both homeless in the Yreka area.

Upon YPD’s arrival in the area, there was another operation going on headed up by Caltrans. Caltrans was cleaning up state property in the area and had two commercial dumpsters and hazmat teams out also cleaning up trash and debris.

The City of Yreka and the YPD appreciates the efforts of the local property owners to clean up their property and will work with them to assist in attempting to maintain a cleaner city for everyone, according to the release on their Facebook page. “It’s unfortunate a lot of our homeless cause these problems and leave so much trash and hazardous items behind in their wake,” YPD stated.

YPD is also actively engaged in enforcement actions against persons who litter and leave debris such as this behind.