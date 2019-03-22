It was in 2018 that Ridgecrest resident Erik Catlin was diagnosed with two different forms of cancer. Since the diagnosis he had been undergoing treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the more aggressive form of cancer of the two. He also suffers with follicular lymphoma, which is incurable.

Catlin has been raising funds online to help pay for a handful of things, but this weekend he is holding a concert at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds to help raise more money and awareness.

Jason DeVore, of Authority Zero, will headline this fundraiser for “Erik’s Fight”. Also supporting the show is “After The Calm”, “Since We Were Kids”, and “DOG”.

Presale tickets are $12, and tickets the day of the event are $15. There are also VIP tickets for sale for $50 which include a meet-and-greet, photo opportunity, two beverages and 20 raffle tickets. All proceeds go towards Erik’s battle.

In an interview earlier this year, Catlin said, “I have been involved in the community for quite some time, I always try to give back to the community.”

He was the primary source of fundraising for the construction of the Ridgecrest Skatepark and worked on events like the Kool Threadz Halloween event, Jam at Ridgecrest Skatepark, BMX shows at Crossroads Church, Inyokern, Paul and Sons, and more.

Doors for the event open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.