I realized just now while looking at the newspaper that the comment period for the agritourism zone proposal is officially over but I think this plan is a good one ... unless there is a lot of regulatory expense for the land owner to make it happen.

The economy is really poor on the Klamath River (no logging, mills or mining allowed) and services are limited. Our schools are down to a handful of students as less families live here ... no jobs. This zone change may help our area.

We have often thought of agri-tourism as a way to help us make our small ranch more profitable, especially considering the amount of property taxes we pay as Prop. 13 nor the Williamson Act apply to us. This might also add value to our property should the need to sell arise. We are after all in our sixties, the average age of our nations farmers and ranchers. As the younger farmers and ranchers who will replace this aging/retiring group try to get established they must be very diversified in order to make a living, paying for the property and the accompanying property taxes. Unless they are fortunate enough to take over the family ranch this younger group needs the freedom and opportunity to use their property in creative and non-conventional ways.

I encourage the supervisors and the planning commission to pass this zone change.

Kathy Bishop

Horse Creek