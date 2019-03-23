Discussion and approval of a revised budget and awarding of a $240,000 contract for water marketing consulting services were the main action items for the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority board March 21.

A report and discussion on Plan of Action and Milestones, a report on Proposition 1 grant status, and a report on pump fee status and schedule were among other items on the agenda.

“Staff went through and basically reworked the budget from the start,” said Indian Wells Valley Water District General Manager Don Zdeba.

The 2019 budget as presented showed a deficit of $963,583 for the year, and projected out to 2020 the deficit was expected to be some $80,000.

Zdeba cautioned while the budget is now much more comprehensive in terms of itemizing expenses and revenue, the negative numbers were not definitive. As an example, he noted that while Proposition 1 grant money of some $2.1 million is expected, only $931,235 was in the proposed budget.

“That’s the best guess at this time as to what will come through in terms of reimbursements of that grant,” said Zdeba. “It’s more an issue of timing of expenses and timing of revenue when you look at that bottom line.”

As another example of possible positive changes to the bottom line, he noted that assessment pumping fee revenues are much lower at this time of year than they would be during the summer months.

Director, and Kern County First District Supervisor, Mick Gleason asked about the status of determining the total amount of users who should be paying pumping fees who may not already be doing so, which could also be affecting revenue, “Where are we in making that discovery?”

Legal counsel James Worth said he estimated 90 percent completion on identifying large, or non-de-minimis, water users. He said some field work is on the schedule to help identify any additional such users who are not paying fees.

Gleason said he believed the board would also have to look at hiring a general manager by 2020 due to the ever-expanding workload. Zdeba is currently acting general manager for the authority as well as holding a similar position with IWV Water District. Gleason noted the cost for that is also not reflected in the budget.

“The county is not going to be prepared to take on this responsibility,” he said. “It’s something we need to look at and incorporate [going forward with the budget].”

After additional questions and comments, the board ultimately voted to approve the budget. Zdeba added that the board would be provided with an updated budget at each monthly meeting.

The availability and options for obtaining sources for importing water are one component of the groundwater management plan that will likely diminish with time, according to staff reports. Because of this, staff was seeking approval from the board to enter into an agreement with Capitol Core Group, Inc., for services to determine available water supplies and provide potential funding sources to support delivery infrastructure to the basin.

Earlier in the meeting, Gleason had questioned the efficacy of spending $240,000 on water marketing.

“I appreciate the need for doing this and making this expenditure,” he said. “I think that the costs of importing water are going to be staggering.”

After some additional discussion, board comments, public comments and remarks from representatives of Capital Core Group, the board voted to approve the $241,275 contract.

Under the consent agenda, the board approved payments of $9,360 to RWG Law; $3,000 to Brown Armstrong Accountancy Corp. and three payments totaling $42,659.11 to Desert Research Institute. In other business, the board approved transitioning partial financial responsibilities to the Indian Wells Valley Water District for 2019.

The Water Resources Manager report included:

• Report/Discussion on Plan of Action and Milestones

• Report on Proposition 1 Grant Status

• Report on Pump Fee Status/Schedule

• Summary of Water Supply Augmentation Plan

• Severely Disadvantaged Community (SDAC) Update

The board also heard an update on outreach efforts and questions and comments regarding the Policy Advisory Committee and Technical Advisory Committee reports.

The general manager’s report included a report on the Ramboll Geoscene 3D model presentation held March 20.

The next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. on April 18 in Ridgecrest City Council Chambers, 100 W. California Ave. The meetings are open to the public.