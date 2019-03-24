The Roseburg Commerce Park is a 125-acre city-owned property. The property is located on the southside of the city on either side of South Mt. Shasta Boulevard before the Interstate 5/Highway 89 Interchange.

The City of Mt. Shasta will host an onsite tour of the Roseburg East and West sites to begin Prop 68 park planning and development. The property will open at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 7 for members of the public and close at noon.

The Roseburg Commerce Park is a 125-acre city-owned property. The property is located on the southside of the city on either side of South Mt. Shasta Boulevard before the Interstate 5/Highway 89 Interchange. The property is zoned as a mixed-use development with parks on either side of South Mt. Shasta Boulevard.

The Prop 68 process includes collecting public input on park features the public wishes to see in the park, where the features should be located, and how they should be designed. There will be two tours for either side of the property to allow the public to view the property and provide input.

Members of the public are asked to park on the westside of the property for the tours. Traffic signs and signals will be used on Mt. Shasta Blvd. to ensure safety. Parking is also available along South Mt. Shasta Blvd. The city recommends outdoor hiking style shoes and clothing that can get dirty due to the undeveloped nature of the property.