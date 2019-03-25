Jim was born on February 18, 1948 in Yreka to John and Dorismae Doggett Ellis and was the youngest of five children. He passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2019.

He was fifth generation Siskiyou County, descended from the Doggett and Crary families. The family moved to the Sacramento area as Jim entered the seventh grade. He graduated from Santa Cruz High School and California State University, Sacramento.

In 1967, Jim was drafted by the Army. After boot camp, the Army discovered that he had an amazing facility for language and sent him to an 8-week special immersion school to learn the Vietnamese language. He was deployed for a year to Vietnam where he served as an MP. After 50 years, he could still understand and speak the language. He was always very patriotic and proud to be a combat veteran; he enjoyed meeting other veterans and welcoming them home.

After the Army, Jim returned to the Sacramento area where he lived mostly for the rest of his life and was a realtor for 45 years. He met his best friend and the love of his life, Margaret Irene McIntosh, there. They were married on January 26, 1974 and subsequently had two sons, James, Jr. and Jeffrey. Jim was a great husband, father, brother and friend. No one was a stranger to him.

He loved baseball, especially the Giants. He followed in his father’s footsteps and coached Little League and Babe Ruth teams for his sons, enjoying each minute of every practice and every game. Jim also loved reading, traveling and cooking. He was indeed a real “foodie” who sought new recipes and shopped for interesting, regional spices and sauces wherever he traveled. It was always a grand treat to be invited to his outdoor kitchen for a barbecue. While his interests were many, none took a backseat to his love and devotion to family. He will be deeply missed.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife Irene; son James, Jr. and his wife Cortleigh; cherished grandchildren Clara, Wyatt, Jameson and Rory; four siblings Daralyn, Sheryl, John (Pat) and Candy. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jeffrey.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mel’s Catholic Church, Fair Oaks, CA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with a reception following at the Carmichael Elks Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Citrus Heights Veterans Center, 5650 Sunrise Blvd., #150, Citrus Heights, CA 95610.