I would like to add my support for the passage of Measure V. As a resident of Mount Shasta, I feel this measure is needed to fund the infrastructure changes that are necessary to allow our parks to remain open. Additionally, having this measure in place would also open up grant opportunities which are available to underserved communities such as ours.

As a homeowner I am never happy about having to pay more taxes but do not see how these renovations and updates can occur without this measure. And, as has been pointed out by many other supporters, the $75 tax per developed parcel breaks down to $6.25/month. Those with undeveloped parcels and seniors who opt for a waiver, the tax is $40 per year or non-existent.

I also wanted to respond to the couple who said that pickleball is not a revenue generator with a few pickleball facts.

2019 marks the 54th Anniversary of pickleball, as it was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, by three enterprising dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum. Their children were bored with their usual summertime activities.

The origin of the game’s name is thought to be derived from Joel Pritchard’s family cocker spaniel, “Pickles,” who loved to chase stray balls and hide them in the bushes.

Contrary to popular belief, pickleball is not reserved for just the 50+ age group. In fact, PGA golf professional Michael Putnam plays regularly with his buddies and San Diego Padre teammates play pickleball during spring training.

Parks and Rec Departments are getting overwhelming requests from community members for a place to play pickleball. Underutilized surfaces are being repurposed for courts without needing to increase real estate and as the sport grows additional courts are being added. Columbus Ohio has seen such a demand that they are redesigning a local park and have plans to build 12 pickleball courts.

Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) 2017 Pickleball Participant Report, they reported pickleball currently has 2.815 million players in the US – an increase of 12.3% over last year.

The USAPA and Indian Wells Tennis Garden, agreed to terms on a multi-year deal to host the USAPA National Championships at the facility. The facility is home to the BNP Paribas Open – the largest combined men and women’s tennis tournament in the world. The venue also boasts 28 world class courts and will soon be adding championship pickleball courts to the site.

Every US state and all Canadian provinces now have pickleball venues. Senior residence communities, YMCAs, local community recreation centers, schools and parks are just some of the places likely to have pickleball courts.

Leslie Rush

Mount Shasta