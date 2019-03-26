I encourage you to vote yes on Measure V. Parks are an important part of a vital community. Our parks need to be funded, and we need to preserve the historic buildings. Do you realize how few historic buildings we have in our town? Countless fires burned down many of the wooden structures in our town during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The buildings at Mt. Shasta City Park were built in the early 1900s. Chico Normal School built them as part of their summer school. The students and staff wanted to have a summer program, but they needed a cooler place than Chico in the summer. After the start of World War II, gas was too expensive to drive up to Mt. Shasta City, so the buildings were given to the city. Maintaining these buildings will help to preserve some of our history and make the buildings more usable for events at the park.

Help our town to thrive and preserve its history.

Vote Yes on Measure V!

Jean Nels

Mount Shasta