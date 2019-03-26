The Planning Commission is meeting today. On the agenda are a string of public hearings and tentative tract map extensions.

Ridgecrest Self-Storage

First up will be a public hearing for a site plan review for Ridgecrest Self-Storage to begin a new construction step, Phase IV. The project location is on North Inyo Street at the southwest corner of Inyokern Road and North Inyo Street. The main parcel is bounded on the west by North Kern Street, on the east by North Inyo Street and on the south by smaller M-1-zoned (light industrial) lots. This parcel has two portions that are not contiguous and are separated by an easement or dedication.

The Phase IV project under consideration includes adding four single-story buildings to the existing development, including two RV storage buildings and two storage buildings. The project’s footprint total would be nearly 40,000 square feet, 48,000 with pavement/walkways.

Building heights would be 16 feet and therefore in compliance with the building height requirement of not more than 60 feet, according to the staff report.

Red Rock Villas project

The Planning Commission will also be hearing the latest on the Red Rock Villas project, a plan for a new apartment complex proposed for South Downs Street and Bowman Road. The Ridgecrest City Council approved a development agreement for the project on Oct. 3, 2018. The second reading of the ordinance was held on Oct. 17, 2018 and became effective on Nov. 17, 2018.

A condition of approval was consolidation of the parcels by way of a lot merger, lot tie or parcel map. Today’s agenda item complies with that condition. The commission will be asked today to approve a tentative parcel map for the project. According to a staff report, this item was continued from a previous meeting at applicant request.

Other projects

Also on the agenda is a request for a 12-month extension for a tentative tract map with 87 lots at the northwest corner of Gateway Boulevard and Upjohn Avenue. The intention was for a single-family subdivision. The request is by Cornerstone Engineering Inc. on behalf of PAM Ridgecrest Venture LLC.

There is also a request for a 12-month tentative tract map extension for a tract with 75 lots at the southeast corner of South Gateway Boulevard and East Upjohn Avenue.

In another item, the commission will consider a 12-month tentative tract map extension for a tract with over 200 lots at the northwest corner of West Ridgecrest Boulevard and North Mahan Street, with a portion extending to the northwest corner of West Las Flores Avenue and North Mahan Street.

The Ridgecrest Planning Commission consists of Chairman Warren Cox, Vice Chairman Solomon Rajaratnam, and Commissioners Bill Farris, Jr., Jessica DeHaan, and Derrick Mackey.

The Planning Commission will meet today at 6 p.m., at City Council Chambers, City Hall, 100 W. California Ave.