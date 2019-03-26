The Indian Wells Valley Council Navy League of the United States selected its Bluejackets of the Year from a field of eight Navy and Marine Corps candidates during the 47th annual award dinner March 23.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake Air Traffic Controlman First Class (SW) Adrian Garza was named Senior Bluejacket of the Year and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine Aviation Structural Mechanic Second Class (AW) David Malievsky was named Junior Bluejacket of the Year.

Sailors are nominated for the award by their respective commands and China Lake senior and master chiefs. In many cases, nominees were also their command’s Sailor of the Year. All nominees received a plaque and monetary awards, winners received an plaque and an additional monetary award.

In addition to Garza and Malievsky, nominees were: NAWS Electronic Technician Third Class Jordan Peterson; Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Evan Wheeler; Naval Supply Systems Command Logistics Specialist First Class (AW/IW/SW) Heather Smith; Region Legal Service Office Southwest Legalman Second Class (AW/IW/SW) Jasmine Johnson; Marine Aviation Detachment Staff Sgt. Jenny Cartagena and Naval Construction Group 1 Detachment Construction Mechanic Second Class (SCW) Mitchell Stansbury. Smith was unable to attend the event.

Retired Navy Capt. and IWV Council Navy League President Mark Storch served as master of ceremonies and NAWS Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Dale was guest speaker.

The Navy League of the United States, founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt, is a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine.

As part of its mission focus, the Navy League of the United States:

• Enhances the morale of sea service personnel and their families through national and council level programs.

• Provides a powerful voice to educate the public and Congress on the importance of our Sea Services to our nation’s defense, well-being and economic prosperity.

• Supports youth through programs, such as the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Junior ROTC and Young Marines, that expose young people to the values of our sea services.