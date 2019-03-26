As most of you know, we have come to the end of the road. This will be the last Tuesday Morning column. Beginning next week the Daily Independent will switch to three-days-a-week delivery on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. My column will continue under another name.

I want to thank everyone who has supported me and given me ideas for the columns and a special thanks to everyone who enjoys reading about my mom. She will be back for the sequel.

The whole thing reminds me of an experience I had 20 years ago. I may have alluded to this before – I honestly can’t remember. But back in the wonderful 1990s and very early 2000s it was the golden era of the cool bookstores. My future ex and I used to frequent Tower Records on the Brea Promenade. This was an exemplary bookstore. Two stories with loads of CDs, books, and an entire upstairs full of adult collectible toys (does anyone remember Living Dead Dolls?) and even musical instruments.

I usually made a beeline for the true crime section so I could grab the one chair. If I was lucky it was available, although the same two or three guys tended to hang out there as well – dudes I probably would not want to meet in a dark alley. But anyway, on this one day I had snagged the chair and was leafing through a book while my future ex played with guitars upstairs.

Like many bookstores and other stores, Tower would give a last call announcement 15 minutes before closing to allow customers to make their way to the front counter with their purchases. Probably because it fit in with the laid-back “Reality Bytes” zeitgeist of the era, employees were also allowed or maybe encouraged to get on the mic and make other comments such as announcing a random time of day or asking if anyone had any gum to spare.

One night I was sitting there and a guy’s voice came booming over the speakers. First he announced the time. Then he launched into a heart-felt soliloquy about the waning of business hours at that hip establishment.

It went something like this: Like everything else, this day in this bookstore must come to an end. It has been a good day, with ups and downs, and you have all played your own part in it. But the time comes to move on and go somewhere else. And so now that is what we must all do. We will be open tomorrow, but now it is time to pick up your books and go.

And on and on.

Every time it seemed he was through, he would be back with more existential musings on the closing of the bookstore for that particular night.

By the time he finished speaking, the entire store was roaring with laughter. For some reason it struck us all as completely hilarious. There may have been scattered applause. It was a spring day during a peaceful, mellow era and — even with no idea how gnarly the world was about to get — at the time I was aware this was a fun and special memory.

So this is the time for me to make my own soliloquy. I sincerely want to thank everyone who has been with me on the Tuesday Morning journey. I have been writing this column for almost five years. There have been ups and downs, but this too has been a magical experience, and — in this form at least — it is time for it to end.

So make your selections and bring your books to the front. We will open again next Wednesday. I hope to see you then.

