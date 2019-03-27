1924-2019

Kenneth (Ken) passed away at his home, as he wished, in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife by his side, on March 8, 2019. In his 94 (almost 95) years he lived a remarkable life.

Ken was born April 26, 1924, to Cyrus and Vera (Elbon) Atwood in Mill City, Oregon. He joined big sister, Betty Jane. The family moved to Arcata, California, while he was in grammar school, and he would graduate from grammar and high school there. It was during these early years that he developed a work ethic that would last his entire life. He began delivering newspapers, on his bike, for the Arcata Union, then worked his way up to pressman and linotype setter.

His interests were varied. He discovered skiing while in high school and helped “the older guys” build a ski shack and put up a rope-tow. He would continue skiing for most of his adult life and taught expert skiing at the Mt. Shasta Herald Ski School at the old bowl. He was also an avid golfer and accomplished three holes-in-one at the Shasta Valley Golf Course. One thing he is probably remembered best for was his love of gardening. He took great pride in his yard and produced vegetables and fruit enjoyed by all his friends.

After high school, Ken continued his education at what was then Humboldt State. His education was interrupted in 1943 when he received an invitation from President Roosevelt to join the service. He signed up for what he believed to be ski troopers in the Army but ended up as a nose-turret radio operator gunner on a B-24. He served in the 15th Army Air Force.

After completing his tour of duty, he returned to Arcata, where he married Marian Williams and completed his undergraduate studies before entering the University of California, San Francisco, School of Dentistry.

In 1953 Ken and Marian moved to Yreka where their two children, Mark and Lorie, were born. In 1972 he married Margret Wideman, and they had one child, Thomas.

Ken was a charter member of the Yreka Elks Lodge. He served on both the grammar and high school boards. He was active in Little League, Babe Ruth, was a Cub and Boy Scout leader.

Ken would practice dentistry in Yreka for 52 years before his retirement, and retirement brought another phase in his life ... RVing. He and Margret traveled throughout the United States, took trips to Canada and Mexico. It was during this time that they discovered what eventually would become their next permanent home, Mesa, Arizona.

He was deeply emotional, loyal and often outspoken. He will always be remembered as a man who had stories to tell about his service days, could, and would, speak to anyone, talked hunting and fishing with the best of them, always had a garden, and loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Margret; his children: Mark, Lorie and Tom (Shari), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews plus a full circle of friends.

At his request, there will be no services.