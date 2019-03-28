It was Feb 5, 2019 and everything was riding on being able to stand in front of the California Water Resources Control Board and letting them know that the ramifications of dam removal for myself personally and the 80 percent of Siskiyou County who voted no dam removal, not to mention all the other species of fish like bass, perch, crappie, catfish, sunfish, bluegill, and migratory water fowl like the Caspian and arctic terns, grebes, merganser, pelican, the many duck species, and our resident bald and golden eagle population, the resident mussels and clams and other warm water amphibians and invertebrates, that dam removal would be completely devastating and unacceptable.

Still reeling from PTSD over the last four years of fires, the thought of them removing Copco and Irongate is completely intolerable. The recommended plans to substitute the replacement of two large bodies of water with a couple of tanks and some possible deep pools, and I say possible because there will be no way to know except on a guess that there will be deep pools after the 20 million cubic yards of sediment settles and wipes out everything including the protected sucker fish that the State of California gave a literal pass to the KRRC to mitigate their deaths.

That’s right, the state gets a pass, but if you or I were to kill a protected fish inadvertently what do you think would happen to us? What do you think the costs would be? How much is a fine for destroying a protected species? Well, for you and I those costs would be incredible but the KRRC gets a get out of jail free card and gets to collect the $250 million that you and I paid for. I’m just saying.

That night the stakes were high and someone I’d never heard of before was also there and he spoke with such a fire and a passion and he put the water board (well, the water board’s paid staff, because you and I never get to meet the people on the board face to face, ever...) in its place.

He got up and in three minutes he told them off, fought for us and pretty much wowed me. I was filled with hope and a renewed enthusiasm. This young man who fought for me, who didn’t even know me, fought so well that I needed to meet him.

His name is Kevin Kiley and he is running for senate. He certainly earned my vote in three minutes.

Yes, Dahle sent an aid who spoke well, but somehow it didn’t impress me the way that Kevin’s time did. Brian didn’t even bother to come himself.

Imagine my shock to find out recently that Dahle even voted for dam removal? ! Yep, you read that right. He voted against Siskiyou County.

Audrey Denny never made an appearance for us. In fact, she’s never even called me back, even though I went to her meet and greet last year and asked her what she thought of dam removal and she said she didn’t know about it. She said she wanted to learn more, asked for my number and never called me. She’s from Chico. Kevin is from further away, by Sacramento. He knew about it. He fought for me. He earned my vote and I pray to God that he’s earned your too.

Chrissie Reynolds

Copco Lake