The balance of income has come under fire recently and with good cause. The Republican tax cuts, like it or not, were forged to increase wealth for corporations and wealthy individuals while disguised as a “trickle down” economic effort. Trickle down was designed to simply fills the pockets of the wealthy while job creation and wage increases simply become a political slogan.

Most disturbing is the recent reporting that celebrities are bribing universities or individuals in charge of admissions at many schools to insure their children are accepted regardless of their grades. In the mean time individuals, less fortunate though legitimately qualified, struggle to obtain acceptance and once accepted end up with enormous school loans taking years to pay off.

Wealthy individuals engaged in “white collar crimes” are getting a slap on the wrist while individuals with what many might consider lesser crimes, can’t afford good legal representation and are often sent to prison, especially minorities.

We should salute individuals that work hard, play by the rules, become successful, and in many cases obtain wealth. Wealth has always had its privileges but when it becomes blatant and wielded with such arrogance, perhaps it’s time, if abused, that the consequences should be more severe.

John Swanson

Hornbrook