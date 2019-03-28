Does Siskiyou County always vote Red? While that might have been true in the past just look at the numbers. In 2018 Siskiyou Democratic voters cut LaMalfa’s win significantly from 2014 and 2016, when he won by 14.6 and 11 percent, respectively, to 2018 when he won by only 3.8 % (1401 votes). We went from red to purple, headed strongly toward blue in four short years.

Using grassroots canvasing and intensive voter registration in every corner of our County, our person to person approach will continue building strength for Audrey Denney’s campaign and vastly improved representation for us all in Congress.

Democrats, progressive Non-Party Preference and Independents, as well as disaffected moderate Republicans, of which there are a growing number in our county, will elect Audrey to Congress in 2020.

Check out Audrey’s videos on a wide variety of topics at her website, http://audreyforcongress.com/ and meet her in person on March 30 at our “Paint Siskiyou Blue” fundraiser at the Montague community Hall, 216 S. 11th Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Audrey Denney will be our guest speaker! Tickets are $25 and are available at https://www.siskiyoudemocrats.org/.

Karen Zeigler

Mount Shasta