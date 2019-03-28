With typical spring weather on Saturday, the kind where if you don’t like it just wait five minutes because it is changing fast, and a really nice spring day on Sunday, the 2019 Expo had food and outdoor activities for the whole family, according to a press release from the Siskiyou Golden Fair.

The 2019 Siskiyou Central Credit Union Sportsmen’s Expo was the place to be on March 23 and 24 if you love the great outdoors.

With typical spring weather on Saturday, the kind where if you don’t like it just wait five minutes because it is changing fast, and a really nice spring day on Sunday, the 2019 Expo had food and outdoor activities for the whole family, according to a press release from the Siskiyou Golden Fair.

The NorCal Invitational Chainsaw Carving Championships added a semi-pro class for 2019 and 20 carvers competed for the coveted NORCAL Invitational champion crown.

The two-day event had three quick carve competitions, which were all put into the event auction where bidders could take home one of the amazing art pieces carved in just over an hour. At the awards ceremony on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. the high grossing carver is crowned the “Quick Carve” champion. In the Quick Carve competition, carver Mitch Hokanson of Redding gathered up the $250 Champion’s check and the new Echo Chain Saw from G&G Ace Hardware. Mark Colp, of Lakeport Calif., a many time world champion, finished second and Wayne Lyon of Lakeport was third.

In the semi-pro main carve competition Jason Murieen of Grenada graduated to the Pro Division with his NORCAL Invitational win. Jason picked up the $600 first place semi-pro check sponsored by the George Kenney Chainsaw Carving School. Brandi Herber from Oregon, Siskiyou’s first ever female carver, collected $400 for her second place finish, and Will McGee of Seattle took home the $200 third place check. The winning carvers each received an engraved glass mug to enjoy a drink of choice.

In the Pro Division competition perennial contender Colby Harrington of Bonney Lake Wash., finally got it done at the NORCAL Invitational. Colby carved “The Food Chain,” a bald eagle preying on a salmon that was preying on a dragonfly to collect the $1,000 first place check. Jacob Lucas of Bonney Lake, a main carve champion from our inaugural year in 2014 and 2018 winner was second with a Hummingbird hovering over a flower. Lucas collected the $750 second place money. In third was Jason Stoner, o Fairfield, PA, with a sasquatch carrying a bear cub. Stoner has been in the money several times at the NORCAL and took home the third place check of $500. Mark Colp was forth with a sea turtle and two dolphins and collected $250.

The 2019 event also added a new “People’s Choice,” voted on by Sunday attendees at the Expo. The winner was “Mess with the Bull” created by newcomer Chris Foltz of North Bend, Ore. The piece was purchased locally and will be at Shasta Valley Chainsaw in Yreka. Foltz won a chainsaw donated by Tractor Supply.

In the 2019 Wonderland Distributing Head and Horns competition, Kacie Fields of Klamath Falls was first with a Rocky Mtn Elk that measured 351 5/8. Second went to Harli Gomes from Etna with a Roosevelt Elk measuring 302 5/8 and LJ Lea from Montague was third with a non typical Mule deer measuring 188 5/8. All three were awarded prizes supplied by Stateline Napa.

The Expo had several drawings for prizes including a print by Steele Roberts Ross, Clarity Medical Spa Gift Certificates, Rain Rock Casino, Yreka Motors and Fun Factory Boat and Snowmobile Rentals. The winners were Ronda Croy, Deb Levulett, Larry Burdott, Jeanne Eiler and Rita Suter.