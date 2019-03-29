Those interested in entering should register and request an instruction sheet by calling Alan Martin at (530) 859-5483. In addition to Colony Mountain Chili, the committee will provide salad, bowls, dessert plates and plastic utensils, coffee, tea and punch.

The Annual Lake Shastina Chili Feast and Contest will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Community Center. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for contest entrants, with judging held at 5:30 p.m. As always, the contest is limited to the first 12 entrants.

Donations of cornbread and desserts will still be welcomed and appreciated.

Tickets for the Feast are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12 and will be available at the door. These funds are used to cover the cost of the event. The committee donates any excess funds to support community improvements and projects. As always, the top three finishers in the Chili Contest will be recognized. Additionally, there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.