Services will be held for master muralist T. Scott Sayre in Trona on Saturday.

Sayre died Sept. 1, 2018, at Jasmin Terrace Hospice House in Bakersfield. His memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m., at St. Madeleine’s Catholic Church in Trona. Burial will follow. Father James Dowds will officiate.

Sayre was a well-known and well-respected muralist and artist. He is probably best known locally for his stunning work on the walls of the Historic USO Building.

Sayre was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Bakersfield. He lived and worked most of his life in Northern California. He moved to Trona after retiring from Santa Fe Railroad where he was a conductor for many years.

As an artist, Sayre was known for his impressive range and creativity. He was a muralist and sculptor who was known for his careful research including his use of Renaissance materials and processes to guarantee the longevity of his work. He was also recognized for his ability to execute large projects uniting history and art – as exemplified by his work in the Historic USO Building in Ridgecrest.

His most widely publicized work was a mural of the American Labor movement, which is a 45-foot long, 10-foot tall panorama depicting organized labor from the Civil War to the present.

Sayre also created a number of other significant murals including one depicting 400 years of history for the city of Cupertino, California. He also painted murals for the headquarters of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers in Washington D.C., the California State Pipe Trades, “We Build Seattle” – a mural for Local No. 131 Carpenters Union of Seattle, Washington, and “Hello Jack,” a mural depicting a tribute to the life and stories of Jack London for the City of Oakland, California in Jack London Square.

In 2004, Scott set up a studio in Trona, California. He produced murals that reflected his love of nature and the desert. The Searles Valley Historical Society commissioned Scott to paint a mural on the south exterior wall of The Old Guest House Museum. It is titled “Bonanza in Borax” in honor of his father James Allen Sayre. Other murals in Trona are at various residences. In Ridgecrest, Scott painted murals for the Historic USO Building, Ridgecrest Fairgrounds, Farmers Insurance, and Desert Valleys Federal Credit Union.

Sayre had work shown in many galleries, including Maturango Museum.

Scott is survived by his daughter Rebeca (Jose) Salazar of Magnolia, Texas and grandson Rex; Sisters Kimberly Ballis of Oregon, Mary (Andrew) Minutoli of Concord, California, and Stephanie Sayre; Aunt Wanda (Chuck) Hudson, Uncle Keith (June) Sayre, Uncle Joseph (Carmen) Sayre; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Virginia Sayre; sister Susan Meadows.