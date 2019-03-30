Pacific Power’s parent company PacifiCorp reported that relicensing would require implementing new mandatory flow conditions for the Lower Klamath Project, constructing and operating fish passage at the dams, and addressing water-quality issues in and below the reservoirs. PacifiCorp estimated those actions would cost in excess of $460 million – as of 2010 – in capital and operating expenses.

There are many questions surrounding the potential removal of four dams along the Klamath River. One commonly asked question is whether dam removal would be in the best interest of Pacific Power ratepayers.

Pacific Power’s parent company PacifiCorp reported that relicensing would require implementing new mandatory flow conditions for the Lower Klamath Project, constructing and operating fish passage at the dams, and addressing water-quality issues in and below the reservoirs. PacifiCorp estimated those actions would cost in excess of $460 million – as of 2010 – in capital and operating expenses.

PacifiCorp also reported that the costs associated with relicensing the dams are uncertain and uncapped, and that Federal Energy Regulatory Commission relicensing represents a substantial financial risk to its customers.

For example, if fish passage measures at the four dam facilities proved unsuccessful, then upgraded facilities, altered operations, and/or dam decommissioning could be required. If these additional uncapped expenses were required, they would likely be borne by PacifiCorp customers.

Alternately, in PacifiCorp’s analysis of the financial impacts of dam removal, they assumed that customer costs associated with dam removal would be capped at $200 million.

Klamath River Renewal Corporation Director of Communications Matt Cox noted the KRRC’s position that dam removal is “a good deal” for electricity customers. Cox reported, “The state utility commissions in both California and Oregon have determined that successful implementation of the amended Klamath Hydroelectric settlement Agreement (KHSA), which includes dam removal as well as cost and liability protections for customers and PacifiCorp, is in the best interest of ratepayers.”

Cox also asserted that the California and Oregon Public Utilities Commissions have determined dam removal is a better outcome compared to uncertain costs and risks associated with relicensing the hydroelectric dams.

“If PacifiCorp were to seek a new license, the company would be required to meet obligations imposed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or other agencies with jurisdiction (Fish and Wildlife, NMFS, etc.) regardless of cost. This includes one-time and ongoing costs associated with relicensing conditions or decommissioning outside the terms of the amended KHSA, as well as for modified or new conditions that agencies have the authority to require in the future. For example, if a new species is listed or there are new requirements under the Endangered Species Act, that could trigger additional requirements and costs.”

Cox concluded, “It’s a question of capped, predictable costs with dam removal versus uncapped, unpredictable costs if the dams stay in place and either have to be decommissioned outside the KHSA or have to meet future, yet-unknown government requirements. It’s better for ratepayers if the dams come out.”