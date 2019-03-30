The Etna FFA attended the Superior Region speaking competition and meeting on March 20 and 21 in Chico.

The Etna FFA attended the Superior Region speaking competition and meeting on March 20 and 21 in Chico. We had seven members attend: Ollie Hanna, Mason Justice, Cassidy Gilmore, Gwen Johnson, Sami Downey, Jed Faulkner, and Madison Jones. The trip was both successful and fun.

At the competition, on March 20, we had four competitors: Mason in Extemporaneous, Ollie and Gwen in Prepared, and Cassidy in Job Interview. In each competition there are 16 different competitors from four different sections. The top four from each competition move on to compete in the state competition in Anaheim, Ca. All of our competitors did great. Cassidy Gilmore will move on to Anaheim to compete because she placed third! Congratulations to her.

The regional meeting was on March 21. The meeting is held to vote on amendments for the California FFA association, elect new regional officers, honor star award recipients, and present the state degree to members. Our two delegates were Jed and Madison. Also, Mason and Ollie ran the meeting because they are regional officers. Ollie was the Regional Secretary and Mason was the Regional Shasta Section Vice President.

We also had a Star Reporter, Sami Downey. The State degree is a huge accomplishment and had many requirements. This year we had 14 members qualify: Abbygail Duerr, Evelyn Duerr, Jedidiah Faulkner, Teagan Ford, Shelby Franks, Ava Gomes, Halliday Hubbard, Sierra Hudson, Lilia Neely, Emma Pindell, Cailey Rizzardo, Brooke Smiley, Cleo Smith, and Calvin Thackeray. These members have worked really hard for the past couple year and this is a huge accomplishment.

Cassidy, Sami, and Ollie will all go and compete at the California FFA State Conference starting on April 25. Cassidy will compete in Job Interview. Sami will compete for the State Star Reporter. Ollie is a state officer candidate and will compete to become a state officer. Good luck at state!