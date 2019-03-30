After four years of varsity play, Mount Shasta High School’s Lily Hitchcock ended her senior basketball season with All League honors and an impressive scoring total of 1,097 points.

In addition, sophomore Yuki Cannon garnered a Shasta Cascade League honorable mention.

“Lily is one of the most impressive shooters in this history of our section,” said Andrus, who coached Hitchcock all four years of her high school career – the only player that has done that since he started coaching the Bears 10 years ago.

Lily made 89 three pointers over the season after making 90 last year, said Andrus. She was the leading 3-point shooter in the Northern Section (including all divisions) and was second in Division 5 in the state.

Out of every varsity girls basketball player in California Hitchcock ranked seventh in 3-pointers per game, Andrus said, and she was the second varsity girls player in the past 15 years to score more than 1,000 career points.

“She is a tremendously talented athlete and has dedication and love for basketball to match, Andrus said. “ It has been a privilege to coach her and to watch her play and perform. With our very young team we were impressed by how she sought to develop and include her teammates and how close they all got to each other.”

During her basketball career, Hitchcock has been a NSCIF Section champion, two time league champion, three time all-SCL performer and helped the Bears to the final four in Northern California before “competitive equity” was instituted, which pitted Mount Shasta against private schools that later moved to the D1 and D2 state brackets.

“To have a ball handler with her skill and shooter with her ability to stretch the defenses was a great advantage,” said Andrus. “Her athleticism and versatility were demonstrated by being third in the league in blocked shots per game as a diminutive point guard. Lily spoiled us and it is fun to think that her best basketball is still ahead of her. She is a wonderful young woman and it will be really hard to see her go.”

Cannon averaged nine points per game this season, according to Maxpreps, and had an average of 7.6 rebounds per game.

Cannon was tenth in the SCL, and the top underclassman, in scoring and fifth in rebounding.

“Yuki really came on for us this year and is a big reason why we became a very dangerous team toward the end of her sophomore year,” Andrus commented. “The key to Cannon earning all-SCL honorable mention was that, in addition to being a good shooter with great basketball length, she was able to really develop as a defender and added aggression to her offensive game. There were games this year when Yuki absolutely took over with opponents keying on stopping Lily. She is also very dedicated, coachable and a pleasure to be around.”

Andrus said he is happy to have Cannon on the team for two more years and he’s “excited to watch her expand her role and continue to develop as a shot blocker and perimeter shooter.”

Hitchcock and Cannon helped the Bears go 11-17 overall in the 2018/19 season. The team finished league with a 4-6 record.